OPS gets Jaya's niece Deepa on his side, visits late leader's grave with her

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Deepa Jayakumar announced that she would work with Panneerselvam as if they are 'two hands of the AIADMK'.
Deepa Jayakumar (C), former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece with O Panneerselvam and MLAs pray at the grave of J Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Exactly a week after he announced at his mentor late J. Jayalalithaa’s burial site on Marina that he was forced to quit, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam made an appearance at the same spot on Tuesday night, this time with his supporters plus a surprise visitor  – Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar.

Ending days of speculation as to whether she would join hands with the caretaker CM, Deepa Jayakumar, announced that she would work with him as if they are “two hands of the AIADMK.”

Accompanied by MLAs and MPs supporting him, Panneerselvam paid a visit to Jayalalithaa's burial site and offered homage. Minutes after his arrival, Deepa reached the venue and joined the Chief Minister in paying homage to Jayalalithaa.

“We will work together jointly as two hands of AIADMK in future for the people of Tamil Nadu. He asked for justice. I too ask the same,” Deepa told reporters. She also said that she would reveal his future plans on her aunt's birth anniversary on February 24.

Education minister K. Pandiarajan, former Power Minister Natham Viswanathan, AIADMK MPs including V. Maitreyan, senior party leaders C. Ponnaiyan and E. Madhusudhanan were also at the memorial.

Thereafter, Deepa went to Panneerselvam's house on Greenways Road and she was accorded a traditional welcome by family members of the Chief Minister.
 It may be recalled that Mr. Panneerselvam had said Deepa and her brother Deepak were the only blood relations of Jayalalithaa.

“When Amma's mortal remains were in the hospital on the night of December 5, she (Deepa) was not allowed to pay her respects even at that time,” he had alleged.

