No need to stand for anthem played in films: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Even as the Centre pushed for making singing of national anthem compulsory in all schools, the Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that movie-goers need not stand up when the song is played as part of a scene in the film or documentary.

The earlier direction that national song should be played at the commencement of a film will continue, the court said.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Ms. R. Banumathi passed this order on an application filed by a film society, which sought recall of the December 3, 2016 order asking all cinemas to play national anthem in the theatres.

Attorney general Mukul Rohtagi, opposing the recall plea said compulsion to stand and sing (national anthem) as a part of school curriculum is required to be debated. Singing anthem is not compulsory but most schools play it during the morning assembly, he added. The court has instilled pride, patriotism and nationalism through its national anthem order,” Rohtagi said, defending the singing of national anthem in cinema halls. He also called for a re-look at a law that makes insulting national anthem and emblems an offence.

Appearing for the film society, senior advocate C.U. Singh said the order had led to vigilante groups anointing themselves as the guardians of morality. They were using violence against those not standing up. By issuing the anthem order, the court had legislated a function of Parliament, Singh said.