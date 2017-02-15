Nation, Current Affairs

Major among 4 Armymen killed in Jammu and Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 15, 2017
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Securitymen laid siege in Bandipore’s Hajin at dawn on Tuesday following inputs about the presence of militants in a private house.
 Securitymen after the encounter at Hajan

Srinagar: Four army men, including a Major, and an equal number of militants were on Tuesday killed while eight other security personnel and a civilian were injured in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said.

In an encounter in Kralgund area in Kupwara district on Tuesday evening, security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house. Major S. Dahiya was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. Earlier three Army jawans and a militant were killed in Kashmir’s Bandipore district. A CRPF officer, four J&K policemen and a civilian were also injured.

Securitymen laid siege in Bandipore’s Hajin at dawn on Tuesday following inputs about the presence of militants in a private house. “The terrorists were challenged and asked to lay down their arms, but they responded by opening fire at the search party, triggering the encounter,” said a defence spokesman.

