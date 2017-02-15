Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam whistleblower filmed, to go to court

Bhopal: Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi on Tuesday said he would move the court pleading to free him of the “mental agony” caused by “24x7 camera surveillance, he has been put under by police.

Mr Chaturvedi’s decision to protest comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered cancellation of MBBS degrees of 634 doctors who had adopted unfair means to get admission into various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh during 2008-2012, infamously known as Vyapam scam.

“My movements are being videographed by policemen deployed for my security. It amounts to breach of my freedom and privacy. I will file a petition in the court seeking to free me of the ordeal (being put under 24X7 camera surveillance), which caused mental agony to me. I will also seek details as to whom the videos are sent to,” the 26-year-old Mr Chaturvedi told the media.

“Camera follows me till my bathroom doors,” he added. Gwalior range IGP Anil Kumar, however, told the media that the decision to videograph his security cover has been taken following his allegations of being misbehaved by the policemen, deployed for his security.

Gwalior-based Mr Chaturvedi has been provided “security for the rest of his life” following a directive by the court in the wake of threats to his life.

He has allegedly been threatened 10 times so far, the last one was a chilling message that said he would be “cut to pieces”.