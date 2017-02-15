India criticises international law over terrorist attacks

“Current international law is not well positioned to support responses to cyber attacks,” Syed Akbaruddin said (Representational image)

United Nations: India has called for collaborative preventive approach to address terrorist cyber attacks against critical infrastructures, underlining that current international law is not well positioned to deal with the threat.

Citing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India said that financial hubs are targeted by terrorists to impact a country’s economy.

“The investigations into the heinous terrorist attacks on Mumbai in 2008 revealed the impact its perpetrators wanted to have on the psyche and economy of the whole of India.

“These attacks, including on a hospital, railway station and hotels were carefully planned and crafted from beyond our borders to have crippling effects not only on daily life in a bustling metropolis but targeted a country of a billion people,” India’s permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said here on Tuesday. “Current international law is not well positioned to support responses to cyber attacks,” he said.