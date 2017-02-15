Nation, Politics

It’s Edappadi vs O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu CM post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Feb 15, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 3:25 am IST
OPS camp rejected Palanisamy’s election, they also met Guv and demanded that OPS be allowed to prove his majority.
Edappadi K. Palanisami(Left) and O Panneerselvam (Right) (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The political imbroglio in Tamil Nadu precipitated further on Tuesday with the AIADMK legislators electing PWD Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy as their new leader replacing V.K. Sasikala, an election dismissed as “illegal” by rebel O. Panneerselvam who insisted he will prove his majority only on the floor of the House.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was keeping his cards close to his chest, as there was no word from the Raj Bhavan on what he intends to do. The possibility of a composite floor test to determine who among the two — Edappadi and OPS — command a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly may be ordered soon.

After it became clear that she cannot contest any election for 10 years due to the Supreme Court verdict, Sasikala quickly swung into action by convening an “emergency meeting” of the AIADMK Legislature Party at the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur and got her “loyalist” Mr Palanisamy elected as the leader. News sources said that Mr Palanisamy was elected as the leader and within minutes he announced to the media about his election and that he would meet the Governor to stake his claim to form the next government.

While the OPS camp rejected Mr Palanisamy’s election, they also met Mr Rao and demanded that Mr Panneerselvam be allowed to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Meanwhile, Mr Palanisamy and his colleagues rushed to Raj Bhavan and submitted the letter of his election as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party.

OPS VS Palanisamy
A look at how Panneerselvam and Palanisamy fared in their political career

O. Panneerselvam
Positives:
Soft-spoken
humble
Three time Chief Minister
Administrative experience
Cordial relationship with bureaucrats

Negatives:
Not a mass leader
May not be acceptable to everyone
Rebellion against Sasikala since her family controls party

Edappadi K Palaniswamy
Positives:
Daunted fighter
Long-time associate of J. Jayalalithaa
Grassroots leader

Negatives:
Not a mass leader
Not a familiar face outside the party
Not acceptable to all factions of the party

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.

O Panneerselvam gets Deepa Jayakumar on his side

Deepa Jayakumar, announced that she would work with him as if they are "two hands of the AIADMK."
Caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and J. Deepa, niece of J. Jayalalithaa at Jayalalaithaa memorial, on the Marina on Tuesday night. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam third time lucky?

This time again, he was forced into the Chief Minister's chair after late Jayalalithaa was sent to four years in jail by a trial court in the DA case.
