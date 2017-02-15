DA case: Karnataka government happy with Supreme Court order

Bengaluru: Karnataka government welcomed developments in the Supreme Court in the disproportionate of assets case of late J. Jayalalithaa and her associates.

Talking with Deccan Chronicle, law and parliamentary affairs minister, T.B. Jayachandra said that Karnataka government's stand was vindicated. "Today I am happy because, we won a corruption case. It sends a good message to the country," Mr Jayachandra said.

Asked whether he was delighted because the judgement would prevent Sasikala from becoming the chief minister, Mr Jayachandra said he was not bothered about the developments unfolding in Tamil Nadu, but was concerned about the issue of corruption.

Justice John Michael D’Cunha had given September 27, 2014 a judgement handing down punishment to the then Tamil Nadu chief minister, J. Jayalalithaa and four of her associates in the disproportionate asset case. Almost a year later, Karnataka government took a decision in June to go on appeal to challenge the high court order which turned down the lower court order.

Asked if the party high command had prevailed upon the Congress government in Karnataka to move the Supreme Court, Mr Jayachandra replied in the negative. "Our party high command will never interfere with the administration. We studied the case in depth, then chief minister and myself took the decision to go on appeal. Many feel there was politics behind it. No. We decided to go on appeal purely on the merit of the case," Mr Jayachandra said.