Contestants of Uttar Pradesh allies overlapping

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Feb 15, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Congress spokesman Dujendra Tripathi said that this was done to ensure that only one candidate of the alliance remains in the fray.
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Smoothening out the rough edges in the alliance, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party issued a joint statement saying that they were withdrawing five candidates each from constituencies where their candidates had overlapped.

The statement signed by leaders of both parties says that the Congress is withdrawing its candidates from Lucknow Central, Bindki, Soraon, Chanve and Pyagpur while the SP has withdrawn its candidates from Maharajpur, Kanpur Cantt, Koraon, Bara and Mehrauni.

Congress spokesman Dujendra Tripathi said that this was done to ensure that only one candidate of the alliance remains in the fray. He said that the candidates whose names had been withdrawn by the two parties had been informed of the development.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Lucknow central, Maroof Khan, has refused to withdraw from the fray saying that he had already started campaigning.

