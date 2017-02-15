Nation, Current Affairs

Bad times ahead: Astrologer to Sasikala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J V SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Feb 15, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 2:51 am IST
The second factor affecting the party owing to the demise of its leader is the conflict and disharmony within it.
Astrologer Shelvi
 Astrologer Shelvi

Chennai: Though the verdict in the disproportionate asset case was waiting to be delivered, AIADMK general secretary V. K. Sasikala was advised by astrologers not to pursue her ambition of becoming Chief Minister - at least till July 14.

“I had implored her to give up all thoughts about aiming for the post of chief ministership till July 14, as the AIADMK following the demise of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was undergoing a turbulent phase. I predicted this after taking into account the time of Jayalalithaa's demise and also Ms Sasikala's Dasa Bhukti periods (planetary periods indicating good or bad effects for the course of life). But things happened otherwise,” claims Chennai's renowned astrologer Shelvi.

The demise of Jayalalithaa on Avittam nakshatram indicating Dhanishta panchami (blemish in death) causes easy emancipation for the soul of the deceased, but harmful for the kin and in this case, the party in power.  There is danger at every step starring at the party. Though there are remedies, the room of the deceased should be kept closed for six months and none should enter it (for six months), as per shastras, Mr. Shelvi asserted.

“Ms Sasikala has been running extremely bad period till July 14 as per her horoscope and this could impose a hard time in her quest to become Chief Minister. I gave in writing and even conveyed this. Another astrologer Saravanan, who was present concurred with me. But two other astrologers misguided her,” Mr Shelvi told this correspondent on Tuesday.

The second factor affecting the party owing to the demise of its leader is the conflict and disharmony within it. “The infighting will continue for some time. If those in the party do not come to terms with reality and unite, fissures within the AIADMK may widen,” he predicts.

Tags: v. k. sasikala, astrologer shelvi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia pulls out all stops for Aero India 2017

SUKOI MKI - HTT 40 AND HAWK I (PHOTO: R SAMUEL)

Aero India 2017: Local boy Ponnappa part of Sarang team

The IAF’s Sarang team (Photo: R. Samuel)

Aero India 2017: LCA not rejected, Navy will fund Tejas project, says Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar with officials in front of ALH Rudra (Photo: Samuel R)

Karnataka: Negligence kills wrestling hero?

Santosh Hosamani

Will retire if I lose Nanjangud: Srinivasprasad

V. Srinivasprasad
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham