J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Uri sector, 5 JeM militants gunned down

Srinagar: Security forces, on Monday, foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said 5 JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said security forces are searching for the sixth militant.