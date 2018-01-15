search on deccanchronicle.com
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Uri sector, 5 JeM militants gunned down

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 10:57 am IST
JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police and other security forces.
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said. (Representational Image)
 Security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Security forces, on Monday, foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, a senior police official said.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said 5 JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

 

He said security forces are searching for the sixth militant. 

Tags: jem, infiltration bid, jammu and kashmir police, army, central armed police forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




