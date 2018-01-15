search on deccanchronicle.com
Indian, Israeli diplomats bond over 'Ichak Dana, Bichak Dana' at lunch by Modi

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2018, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 8:21 pm IST
As soon as the song was played at lunch for Israeli delegation, all the guests instantly reacted, saying they knew the song very well.
sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that he and his wife Sara were elated that they will get to see Bollywood up close when they travel to Mumbai. (Photo: pmindia.gov.in)
New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that he and his wife Sara were elated that they will get to see Bollywood up close when they travel to Mumbai.

Netanyahu will be travelling to Mumbai on January 18 and will attend an exclusive "Shalom Bollywood" event.

 

"My wife and I are very happy, we going to Bollywood. We would like to see it first hand," the Israeli prime minister, popularly known as 'Bibi', said at a joint press event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijay Gokhale, secretary (economic relations) in the External Affairs Ministry also narrated an anecdote that gave a sense of Bollywood's popularity in the Jewish country.

While Modi was hosting a lunch for the Israeli delegation on Monday, a live band played the song 'Ichak Dana Beechak Dana', the number of Israelis who knew the number was amazing, he said.

In fact, they all instantly reacted, saying they knew the song very well, he said, adding that films will be a good way of building people to people relationship.

The song featuring Nargis and Raj Kapoor is from Sree 420, released in 1955, and was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.

The two countries also inked a pact on film-co-production.

The pact envisages to establish a framework for encouraging all audio visual media output, especially the co-production of films for the benefit of the film industries of both the countries and contribute to the economic growth of the film, TV, video and new media production for further development of cultural and technologies ties.

