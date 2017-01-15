West Bengal: At least 6 dead, 10 injured in stampede at Gangasagar

This year, over 1 million pilgrims gathered to take a dip at the spot where the Ganga flows into the sea. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kochuberia (West Bengal): 6 Gangasagar pilgrims, including a woman died in a stampede at a jetty at Kochuberia in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

District officials said two pilgrims died on the spot and others, including the woman in the hospital.

10 people were injured in the incident, said ANI reports.

The stampede occurred at around 6 pm when there was a huge rush of pilgrims to board vessels to reach Kolkata, the officials said adding all of them were middle aged and are yet to be identified.

A search has been launched by naval divers to find out anybody who might have fallen into Buriganga river during the stampede, they added.

A total 16 lakh pilgrims took their holy dip in two days on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Ganga Sagar, West Bengal Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee said.