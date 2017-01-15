 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: India lose Kedar Jadhav in mammoth chase
 
Nation, Current Affairs

West Bengal: At least 6 dead, 10 injured in stampede at Gangasagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2017, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
The stampede occurred at around 6 pm when there was a huge rush of pilgrims to board vessels to reach Kolkata.
This year, over 1 million pilgrims gathered to take a dip at the spot where the Ganga flows into the sea. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 This year, over 1 million pilgrims gathered to take a dip at the spot where the Ganga flows into the sea. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kochuberia (West Bengal): 6 Gangasagar pilgrims, including a woman died in a stampede at a jetty at Kochuberia in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

District officials said two pilgrims died on the spot and others, including the woman in the hospital.

10 people were injured in the incident, said ANI reports.

The stampede occurred at around 6 pm when there was a huge rush of pilgrims to board vessels to reach Kolkata, the officials said adding all of them were middle aged and are yet to be identified.

A search has been launched by naval divers to find out anybody who might have fallen into Buriganga river during the stampede, they added.

A total 16 lakh pilgrims took their holy dip in two days on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Ganga Sagar, West Bengal Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

Tags: gangasagar stampede, makar sankranti, bengal stampede

Entertainment Gallery

Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Has Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam? Seems like!

Lindsay has even shifted to Dubai.
 

When Rishi Kapoor went on a tea date with Dawood Ibrahim

Rishi Kapoor
 

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

President Barack Obama's fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American's hearts. (Photo: AP)
 

Khaidi No 150 Box Office collection on Day 4: the film is still going strong!

Poster of the film.
 

Twitterati can't get over new species of Gibbon named after Luke Skywalker

The responses were mostly comparing the gibbon and Luke Skywalker (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After jawans complain, govt to set up new mechanism to address problems

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP dismisses Mayawati's claim of 'planned conspiracy' against her brother

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Amid SP feud, Lok Dal offers its party symbol to Mulayam Singh

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Former Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala cremated with full state honours

Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand mine collapse: Appropriate action after review of incident, says DGMS

People gather near the coal mine in Godda, Jharkhand, where several workers are trapped, after it collapsed on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham