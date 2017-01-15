 LIVE !  :  Joe Root. (Photo: AFP) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Joe Root dismissed, England lose 5 wickets
 
UP polls: Get ready to face repercussions of note ban, Mayawati tells BJP

ANI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Addressing a press conference on her birthday, Mayawati also rubbished allegations being levelled against her brother Anand Kumar.
 Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): With all eyes set on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday raked up the demonetisation drive and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be ready to face its repercussion in the politically crucial state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP should be ready to face the consequences of their decision in the Uttar Pradesh polls as the move has rendered 90 percent of people cashless.

"It's been over 50 days post demonetisation and yet the Prime Minister has not said how much black money has been recovered," she said.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her birthday, Mayawati rubbished allegations being levelled against her brother Anand Kumar.

"If my family members were really indulging in illegal practices then why did they not react so far?" asked Mayawati.

Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar is under the IT scanner after his assets reportedly increased 174 times during her stint as the Chief Minister.

Kumar's fortunes during the seven-year period between 2007 and 2014 reportedly climbed up from Rs 7.5 crore to  Rs 1,316 crore.

Meanwhile, Mayawati also played the Dalit card and while referring to the Rohith Vemula case. She said  that condemning incidents against people from backward classes will not solve the problem. She added that equal rights as per the Indian Constitution should be guaranteed to them.

"Merely condoling or condemning incidents of crime against Dalits won't help. They demand equality guaranteed under our Constitution," said Mayawati.

The Assembly elections in the most populous and politically crucial state will be held in seven phases beginning February 11.

Tags: bahujan samaj party (bsp), mayawati, bjp, demonetisation, up elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

