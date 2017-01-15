Nation, Current Affairs

RBI independent, we didn’t interfere, says government

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:02 am IST
The employees alleged the Centre impinged on the RBI's autonomy by appointing an official for currency coordination.
Reserve Bank of India
 Reserve Bank of India

New Delhi: The Union finance ministry defended the Centre on Saturday, saying it fully respects the independence and autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following criticism of the government for "interfering" with India's top monetary authority's functioning on demonetisation.

Opposition parties attacked the Centre on Saturday, a day after a union of the central bank employees wrote to RBI governor Urjit Patel, protesting operational "mismanagement" after the November 8 recall of high-value currency. The employees alleged the Centre impinged on the RBI's autonomy by appointing an official for currency coordination.

"There has been a report in sections of the press that some unions have alleged infringement of the RBI's autonomy. It is categorically stated that the government fully respects the RBI's independence and autonomy," the ministry said.

It said consultations between the government and the RBI are undertaken on various matters of public importance, either mandated by law or evolved as a practice. "Such consultations should not be taken as infringement of the RBI’s autonomy," the finance ministry said.

The RBI employees’ union had said that if it was true that Centre had sent a joint secretary to coordinate currency chest operations to stay on top of the demonetisation process, it impinged on the central bank’s autonomy as it did not require any assistance. The union said it was "painful" to note that the RBI was being criticised for its "operational mismanagement", denting its image "beyond repair".

The Opposition quickly latched on to the RBI employees’ letter to attack the government amid doubts about the central bank’s independence for agreeing to the implementation of demonetisation with limited preparation.

"This letter from RBI employees is a huge indictment of the Modi government, its attempts to undermine other institutions," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

The demonetisation decision that led to a crippling cash shortage across the country has been hugely controversial. The RBI has told a Parliamentary panel that the government had advised it to go for demonetisation on November 7, and the board of the central bank recommended the move the very next day.

The government has said in Parliament that it merely acted on the RBI’s advice to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to target black money, corruption and terror funding.

"I don’t think that the employees of a government institution, especially an independent and respectable institution like the RBI, have ever before written against its national policy,” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

Tags: finance ministry, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar: 21 killed as boat capsize in Ganga river, toll likely to rise

olice suspect the boat was overcrowded and ferrying migrant workers when it encountered rough seas and capsized. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Guetta concert: Bengaluru police issue legal notice to Sunburn

David Guetta

Bengaluru: Signature campaign for local train hits Internet

Apart from online campaign, volunteers of CfB collecting signatures on letters from citizens to be given to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Photo: DC)

BBMP yet to act against illegal shops

BBMP

KSRTC to save 15 per cent from digital toll payment

KSRTC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham