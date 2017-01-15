Madurai: Action against those defying SC ban on Jallikattu, say police

People gather in front of an enclosure to participate in Jallikattu as bulls were released despite its ban, in Madurai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Madurai: Amid protests against the ban on Jallikattu, police on Sunday said action would be taken against those violating the Supreme Court order on the bull taming sport associated with Pongal festivities.

"Around 2,000 police personnel are keeping a vigil across the district. We have taken steps to provide security in the area," Madurai District Superintendent of Police, Vijayendar S Bidari said.

Sufficient police force has been deployed in the district to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Referring to 'Mattu Pongal', he said: "Last year also when there was a ban, people took bulls to offer puja. Compared to bulls taken for Jallikattu without a rope, these bulls are tied to a rope to offer puja. But some miscreants released two or three such bulls today."

The police personnel safely cleared the bulls that were released on the roads, he said. Bidari denied reports that Jallikattu was conducted.

Asked about people staging protests by holding black flags and placards condemning the PETA, he said, "We are advising public about the Supreme Court order and asking them to cooperate."

"Those who did not cooperate, we are taking action against them as per law," he said.

"Every one should follow the (SC) order. Everybody should be aware that we will take action as per the law. People should cooperate," he said when it was pointed out that the sport is also held on 'Kanum Pongal', the fourth and final day of Pongal festivities, at Alanganallur.

Police said youths were detained at Mudakathan, Alanganallur, Palamedu and Vilangudi in Madurai district, at Nallampatti in Dindigul district and Pottuchavadi in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu for trying to hold the sport defying the apex court ban.

People hoisted black flags at Palamedu village for not allowing them to hold Jallikattu in connection with Pongal festivities and local temple functions, they said.

Shops at several localities remained closed and black flags were also hoisted at Alanganallur.

Locals claimed that the ban on Jallikattu has dampened the festive spirits in the state, which celebrated the Pongal festival with huge furore.

The die-hard supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

On Saturday, 149 persons were detained in Madurai district for staging protests against the ban.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday said it could not give its verdict on Jallikattu before Pongal even as political parties cutting across party lines had demanded from the Centre promulgation of an ordinance to allow the sport.

DMK Working President M K Stalin had led a protest in Chennai on Friday in this regard.