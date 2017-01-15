Jallikattu: Police deployed in Madurai to implement SC's ban order

Locals claimed that the ban on Jallikattu has dampened the festive spirits in the state, which celebrated the Pongal festival with huge furore. (Photo: file)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police, on Sunday, said that local police has been deployed in Madurai to enforce the Supreme Court order banning the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Madurai Police SP Vijayendra Bidari told ANI, "We have deployed forces at all arenas where Jallikattu takes place. We are sensitising people about SC's order."

The development comes even as several political and civil outfits in the state, including administrative units, urged the Supreme Court to pass the judgement on bull-taming sport Jallikattu after proper analysis.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also expressed disappointment over the apex court's ruling against Jallikattu.

"We are all disappointed by the court's inability to deliver the judgement. But it is the problem which is in the court and because of which the government is unable to take any further action. So, we cannot blame the BJP Government (at the Centre)," said AIADMK spokesperson Tamilisai Soundrarajan.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as "Black Pongal." They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu. An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order. The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.