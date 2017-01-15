Guetta concert: Bengaluru police issue legal notice to Sunburn

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Rural police have issued a legal notice to ‘Sunburn’, the organisers of the David Guetta concert, which was to be held in the rural district on January 12 but was cancelled after the organisers failed to get the mandatory police permission. “We’ve given them three days from the date of the receipt of the notice to reply,” said SP (Bengaluru rural) Amit Singh.

He said the police have issued the notice to Sunburn for “misinterpreting the facts and misinforming the public regarding the event and the reasons why it was cancelled. They sought the permission last minute and when we denied them because of APMC polls the same day they blamed the police for denying them permission on false grounds. The organisers have been given three days to reply to the notice.”