Nation, Current Affairs

Centre decides to waive off adoption fee for foreigners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 15, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Tribunal to dispose of adoption cases quickly; Surety bond to be scrapped.
The WCD ministry, specially Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, has been making efforts to encourage adoption. (Representational image)
 The WCD ministry, specially Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, has been making efforts to encourage adoption. (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a move that will encourage adoptions in a big way, the government has decided to do away with the adoption fee for foreigners which they had to pay if they wanted to take their adopted children abroad with them.

Earlier, prospective adoptive parents had to submit an investment plan and also invest a certain amount of money in the name of the adopted child for their future security. The Women and Child Development Ministry has brought out fresh regulations last week according to which the requirement for any kind of fees has been done away with.

Apart from this, the ministry has also decided to form a special tribunal to resolve adoption related cases as child welfare committees which are as of now entrusted with this job sometimes take too long, the sources said.

They added that the surety bond was irrelevant as the prospective adoptive parents are under scrutiny by the adoption agency for a period of two years and in case of disruption or dissolution of adoption, the child shall be entitled to receive care, protection and rehabilitation through the child protection services of that country and as per Hague Adoption Convention for the Hague Adoption Convention ratified countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also in an order exempted foreigners from submitting a surety bond of Rs 15,000 for issuance of passport to their inter country adopted child.

The surety bond was a financial guarantee which was to be executed before the court for proper maintenance of the child abroad and in the event of the child becoming destitute or its guardianship being terminated, for the child’s return to India at the expense of guardian or the guarantor.

The MEA order stated: "It has been felt that the requirement of the submission of surety bond of Rs 15,000 executed by the adoptive parents before the competent court to the passport authority to obtain the passport for their adopted child
needs to be revisited. Therefore, it has been decided to do away with the requirement of the submission of surety bond executed by the adoptive parents before the competent court to obtain the passport for their inter-country adopted child".

The WCD ministry, specially Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, has been making efforts to encourage adoption. The ministry has in fact being running a campaign to ensure that adoptive parents, both in-country as well as inter-country don’t fall prey to unscrupulous elements and end up
paying much more than they are supposed to while completing the process.

Accoridng to the CARA website, inter-country adoption from India has
increased from 374 in 2014-15 to 666 in 2015-16.

Tags: adoptions, women and child development ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dimple, Priyanka poster girls in UP; Congress, SP alliance on cards

Posters with pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav have emerged across Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Mangaluru: Renaming — Out with the Swami, in with the jogi

On Thursday, as part of Vivekananda Jayanti celebrations Kadri ward corporator Roopa D Bangera (BJP) got the street board “Swami Vivekananda Road”  installed and was inaugurated by Kadri Jogi Mutt Seer.

Foot-in-mouth? Anil Vij withdraws comment made on Mahatma Gandhi

Haryana Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar: 21 killed as boat capsize in Ganga river, toll likely to rise

olice suspect the boat was overcrowded and ferrying migrant workers when it encountered rough seas and capsized. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Guetta concert: Bengaluru police issue legal notice to Sunburn

David Guetta
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham