Nation, Current Affairs

After jawans complain, govt to set up new mechanism to address problems

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Meanwhile, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that jawans who use social media to express their complaints could be punished.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: Taking cognisance of soldiers' grievances who have complained though social media of poor treatment and bad quality food being served to them, the Centre on Sunday decided to set up a new mechanism to solve their problems.

ANI said that the Defence Ministry feels that since there are thousands of military units in place, it would be difficult to resolve the matter at each and every level.

Hence they have decided to install a new mechanism.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said jawans who take to social media to express their complaints could be punished as their act lowers the morale of those guarding the frontiers of the country.

He also said that despite Pakistan's continuous engagement in proxy war against India, "we want to restore peace on the Line of Control".

"But we will not hesitate from giving a fitting reply in case of any ceasefire violation," he asserted.

The Army Chief was addressing the Army Day celebrations in New Delhi, where he awarded gallantry medals to soldiers who showed extraordinary courage while performing duty.

"If any jawan has any grievance, he has been provided with the proper forum to resolve his issue and maintain a balance. If you are not satisfied with the action, then you can contact me directly," General Rawat said.

"Aapne jo karwai ki hai aap iske liye apradhjanak hain, aur saza ke haqdaar ho sakte hain (You are violating rules by your act and you could be punished for that)," he said, referring to instances of jawans taking to social media to air their grievances.

"It (airing of grievances on social media) has (negative) impact on the brave jawans who are serving the country along the border," he said.

On the terror menace, he said that in the last few months of 2016, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir turned very volatile.

"Be it LAC (Line of Actual Control) or LOC (Line of Control), we will take the appropriate action and our soldiers are doing a commendable job at all fronts," he said.

Tags: indian army, bsf jawan, tej bahadur yadav, bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

