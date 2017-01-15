45 become lakhpatis under the E-payment reward scheme

Nation, Current Affairs

Three bumper prizes of 1 crore rupees, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh will be announced on April 14.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
Mumbai: 45 beneficiaries have been announced under the Centre’s scheme to encourage electronic payments, three weeks from the scheme’s inception. These beneficiaries got one lakh rupees each under the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) reward initiative.

15 awardees have been announced every week until now, since the inception of benefit on December 25.  

According to reports, every week around 614 users get Rs 50,000 each while around 6,500 users receive Rs 10,000. Also, Rs 1,000 is credited to 15,000 accounts every day as a perk for transacting digitally.

"We only have access to the transaction numbers. The computer selects a random number and the entire selection process is video recorded and done in presence of our auditors, Ernst & Young," NPCI chief project officer SK Gupta was quoted as saying.

Three bumper prizes of 1 crore rupees, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh will be announced on April 14.  

All transactions from November 9, 2016 until April 14, 2017 done by merchants and consumers are eligible for perks under the initiative. However, transactions done using the RuPay card, NPCI’s BHIM application or the USSD-based *99# service or Aadhaar Enabled Payment Service will be considered for daily prizes and weekly lucky draws.

The top five states with maximum number of winners were Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka

