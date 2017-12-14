Union minister faces passengers' angst over delayed flight, Air India suspends 3

An Air India spokesperson said, 'Three officials have been suspended and a warning letter has been issued to the captain for reporting late by 15 minutes.' (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Three staff members were suspended and a warning letter was issued to the pilot of Air India Airlines after they reached late for their duty and delayed a flight by fifteen minutes with nearly 125 passengers onboard, including Minister of Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who faced the heat of the agitated passengers.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the Air India flight from Delhi to Vijaywada was late by fifteen minutes.

"Three officials have been suspended and a warning letter has been issued to the captain for reporting late by 15 minutes," an Air India spokesperson said.

After the delay, the passengers reached co-passenger Aviation Minister Raju, who was sitting in the business class section and was on his way to Vijaywada, asking him about the delay.

Raju immediately contacted the airlines security and asked the newly appointed Air India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola the reason behind the delay, after which appropriate actions were taken.

Acting on the incident, Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola has called for a meeting of senior officials, including director of operations and scheduling, on Thursday, airline sources said.

Sources said Kharola has taken a serious note of the incident, which was mainly a result of co-ordination issues.

The incident came days after Kharola took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the disinvestment-bound airline.

About the incident, the airlines spokesperson said the CMD has taken strict action for the confusion created and subsequent delay of the flight.

