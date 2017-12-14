Row over Rajasthan collecting data of Muslim heath staff

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan has begun collecting personal data on Muslim employees in the state’s health department. The state government claimed that the data was sought by the Central government.

In a letter dated November 30, the state directorate of medical, health and family welfare services had sought information on all Muslim employees posted across the state, at all sub-centres, public health centres and community health centres.

The information has been sought about Muslim para medical staff including radiographers, lab technicians, dental technicians, nursing staff and other non-gazetted staff. However, doctors have been kept out.

Joint director (administration) of the state health department, Dr B.L. Saini who subsequently issued the order to CMHOs on December 9, said, “The Government of India had recently asked every state to collect details of employees from the minority community so that welfare schemes, as per the Sachar Committee’s recommendations, can be implemented.”

However, the matter has not gone well with employees belonging to the minority community. State president of Alpsankhyak Adhikari and Karmchari Mahasangh, Haroon Khan has shot off a letter to the state government asking for an explanation on the motive behind the exercise.

“There is apprehension and fear among Muslim employees because of this data collection. The government must come clear on reasons behind conducting this exercise and what does it want to do with the information,” Haroon Khan said.

On being asking about the move, health minister Kalicharan Saraf said the data of Muslims is being collected on the Centre’s instruction. He said it was wrong to ascribe ulterior motives and giving political colour to every matter. “The data is being sought with good intentions. Our government wants every section of the society to progress. The government wants Muslim community to progress as mentioned by the Sachar committee,” the minister said.