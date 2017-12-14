Journalist Ravi Belagere granted interim bail till Saturday

Journalist and editor of ‘Hai Bangalore’ Kannada weekly tabloid Ravi Belagere, who was arrested by the CCB police on charges of giving supari (contract) to kill his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli, was granted interim bail for three days by a city court on Wednesday.

Belagere’s advocate Diwakar moved the bail petition on Tuesday in the Sessions court. Mr. Diwakar submitted a document that had around 150 pages explaining the health condition of Belagere and argued for around one hour. Hearing the plea, the 65th Sessions Court Judge, B. Madhusudan, granted three days interim bail, till December 16, to the accused based on health grounds. The bail conditions included Rs. One lakh personal bond and two sureties. The court also directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation and not to influence or threaten witnesses.

The CCB police were directed to file their objections against granting bail to the accused, before December 16 as the interim bail ends that day.

Meanwhile, Belagere, who was in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara, was shifted to Jayadeva Hospital on Bannerghatta Road as he complained of various health problems. Till late night on Wednesday, Belagere was admitted in the jail. It is learnt that he will be going home directly from the hospital once he recovers, following the granting of the interim bail. The jail officials, after receiving the court order copy regarding interim bail and fulfillment of bail conditions, will inform the staff at the hospital and Belagere would be released.