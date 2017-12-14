Plea on alcohol ban: Karnataka High Court seeks to know action taken by govt

Every year, the accident cases involving drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and to avoid any further damage, the petitioner has sought the ban.

Bengaluru: The High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the state government the action taken over a representation seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol on the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Citing several cases of women being molested during last year's New Year's Eve, in addition to accidents due to drunk driving cases, a PIL is filed before the High Court seeking directions to ban the sale of alcohol on December 31 and January 1.

The petitioner, N. Nagesh, cites that the reputation of Bengaluru was badly hit due to a series of molestation cases during the previous year's New Year celebrations. Every year, the accident cases involving drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and to avoid any further damage, the petitioner has sought the ban.

The petition states that molestation incidents during the New Year revelry have tarnished the image of Bengaluru internationally and it should not be allowed to repeat.

The petitioner had earlier given a representation to the government in this regard and he claimed that no action has been taken.