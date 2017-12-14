search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Plea on alcohol ban: Karnataka High Court seeks to know action taken by govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 7:23 am IST
A PIL is filed before the High Court seeking directions to ban the sale of alcohol on December 31 and January 1.
Every year, the accident cases involving drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and to avoid any further damage, the petitioner has sought the ban. 
  Every year, the accident cases involving drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and to avoid any further damage, the petitioner has sought the ban. 

Bengaluru: The High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the state government the action taken over a representation seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol on the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Citing several cases of women being molested during last year's New Year's Eve, in addition to accidents due to drunk driving cases, a PIL is filed before the High Court seeking directions to ban the sale of alcohol on December 31 and January 1.

 

The petitioner, N. Nagesh, cites that the reputation of Bengaluru was badly hit due to a series of molestation cases during the previous year's New Year celebrations. Every year, the accident cases involving drunk driving has been a cause of major concern and to avoid any further damage, the petitioner has sought the ban. 

The petition states that molestation incidents during the New Year revelry have tarnished the image of Bengaluru internationally and it should not be allowed to repeat. 

The petitioner had earlier given a representation to the government in this regard and he claimed that no action has been taken.

Tags: high court, new year, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby with heart growing outside of her chest survives against all odds

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
 

After Virat-Anushka, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s love wins the internet

Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Wednesday, when he slammed his third ODI double century during the second match against Sri Lanka here, helping his team reach a total of 392-4 from 50 overs.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visakhapatnam: Pharma firm to start free camps

The company has taken a five-floor building next to the KGH for a long lease. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Lockheed Martin inspires girls to fly

50 girl students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Ramanath Secondary School with Lockheed Martin chief executive Phil Shaw, AP secretary for industries and commerce Solomon Arokia Raj and Visakhapatnam district collector Pravin Kumar on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh: Nitin Gadkari cautions Transstroy

Union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Identifying Wakf lands difficult, says Revenue staff

An official source said that the revenue wing had identified 247 encroachments in Hyderabad division out of 3,100 assets of Wakf and 31 encroachments in Secunderabad division out of 403 properties.

Hyderabad: Crowd-control a huge problem for Metro

Pedestrians jump over a Metro Rail footpath, near Anand Theatre, as there is no opening to cross over. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham