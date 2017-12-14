search on deccanchronicle.com
MP: 7 killed as dumper hits them while they help another accident victims

Published Dec 14, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
A speeding dumper ran over the rescuers on Wednesday night, leaving seven dead.
The incident took place on Multai Road late Wednesday night when a group of persons was helping victims of an accident involving two motorbikes. (Photo: Representational/File)
Betul (MP): Seven people were killed when a speeding dumper ran over them while they were helping victims of an accident involving two motorcycles near Betul, a police official said Thursday.

The incident took place on Multai Road late Wednesday night when a group of persons was helping victims of an accident involving two motorbikes. Two people were injured in the accident, the official added.

 

A speeding dumper ran over them Wednesday night, leaving seven dead, Bordehi police station in charge RK Suryawanshi said.

Their bodies were sent to the Multai Civil Hospital for autopsy, he said, adding efforts were on to trace the truck.

The injured motorcyclists were taken to Nagpur, about 100 km from Betul, for treatment by their family members, said Suryawanshi.

