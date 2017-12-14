Telangana Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari talks tough on school fee hike

Hyderabad: Some 20 parents from Hyderabad School Parents’ Association (HSPA) met Deputy CM and minister for education Kadiam Srihari on Wednesday at the Secretariat over the delay in submission of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao’s report.

The minister called up Prof. Tirupathi Rao and enquired with him about the delay, to which Mr Rao said that the report was ready and only a few minor modifications and formalities remained to be incorporated.

The minister asked Mr Rao to submit the report before Decem-ber-end and allayed the concerns of the parents’ organisation.

The Deputy CM will hold another meeting with the members of the HSPA in January when he will give HSPA members a copy of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao committee report.

Speaking to members of the parents’ organisation, Mr Srihari said criminal action would be initiated against schools for defying government rules on admi-ssions.

He said that the government would do everything it can to keep a check on the powerful private school lobby.

Seema Agarwal, member of Hyderabad Scho-ol Parents Association (HSPA) said, “HSPA is happy to be given assurances by the education minister both on the submission of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao committee report and, that parents of students can expect some good news by Sankranti.”