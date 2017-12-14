search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari talks tough on school fee hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 3:08 am IST
The minister asked Mr Rao to submit the report before Decem-ber-end and allayed the concerns of the parents’ organisation.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari
 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: Some 20 parents from Hyderabad School Parents’ Association (HSPA) met Deputy CM and minister for education Kadiam Srihari on Wednesday at the Secretariat over the delay in submission of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao’s report. 

The minister called up Prof. Tirupathi Rao and enquired with him about the delay, to which Mr Rao said that the report was ready and only a few minor modifications and formalities remained to be incorporated.

 

The minister asked Mr Rao to submit the report before Decem-ber-end and allayed the concerns of the parents’ organisation. 

The Deputy CM will hold another meeting with the members of the HSPA in January when he will give HSPA members a copy of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao committee report.

Speaking to members of the parents’ organisation, Mr Srihari said criminal action would be initiated against schools for defying government rules on admi-ssions. 

He said that the government would do everything it can to keep a check on the powerful private school lobby.

Seema Agarwal, member of Hyderabad Scho-ol Parents Association (HSPA) said, “HSPA is happy to be given assurances by the education minister both on the submission of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao committee report and, that parents of students can expect some good news by Sankranti.”

Tags: deputy chief minister kadiam srihari
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby with heart growing outside of her chest survives against all odds

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
 

After Virat-Anushka, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s love wins the internet

Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Wednesday, when he slammed his third ODI double century during the second match against Sri Lanka here, helping his team reach a total of 392-4 from 50 overs.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Crowd-control a huge problem for Metro

Pedestrians jump over a Metro Rail footpath, near Anand Theatre, as there is no opening to cross over. (Photo: DC)

South Central Railway tops performance chart

The Railways came out with a target plan, based on which annual performance agreements along with the target for 2017-18 were signed between the general managers of all zonal Railways and the Railway Board. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: New TDR policy to boost real estate sector

With new TDR rules, the owner can erect a six floor construction in 1,00 sq ft without changing the setback. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: NGOs face GST pinch, seek exemption

The SERV programme was launched in Srikakulam in the month of October. (Representational Image)

Our farmers should not face injustice: Santosh Hegde

Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, actor Sudeep, Justice AJ Sadashiva, Doddarangegowda and others felicitated farmers and launched the logo of We Respect Farmers Trust at Press Club in Bengaluru on Wednesday. —KPN
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham