Dalit topper refuses medal from President Ram Nath Kovind

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2017, 12:20 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 2:44 am IST
The convocation in the BBAU is scheduled to be held on December 15.
 President Ram Nath Kovind

Lucknow: In an unexpected development, a Dalit student who has topped MCA programme in the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University has refused to accept the gold medal from President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the growing atrocities against Dalits.

The convocation in the BBAU is scheduled to be held on December 15 but Ramendra Naresh, who topped the MCA programme has informed the university that he will not accept the medal from the President.

 

On Wednesday, Ramendra told a news channel, “I am refusing to accept the gold medal as a mark of protest against Dalit atrocities and to show solidarity with our brethren. I will accept the gold medal only when the President and Prime Minister make sure that Dalits are treated at par with other communities.”

