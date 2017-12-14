search on deccanchronicle.com
3 Telangana districts in Centre’s special development focus

Published Dec 14, 2017, 1:12 am IST
The Centre proposes to launch special initiatives to rapidly transform a total of 115 backward districts in the country.
Hyderabad: NITI Aayog has selected three districts in the state — Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad and Khammam — for a special initiative to develop backward areas.

The Centre has appointed IAS officers Rajeev Ranjan Misra for Khammam district, Ms Vasudha Misra for Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad and Mr Sanjay Kumar for Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as coordinators.

 

The Centre proposes to launch special initiatives to rapidly transform a total of 115 backward districts in the country, including the three from TS, by addressing their specific developmental needs.

NITI Aayog has identified 30 most backward districts; in addition to this different ministries have identified of 50 districts where they would be converging their efforts.

The Centre has asked the government to appoint nodal officers who would act as a bridge between the Centre and the districts and work with the coordinators. The state government has appointed IAS officers G. Ashok Kumar for Khammam, Navin Mittal for Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Nadeem Ahamad for Kumaram Bheem district.

