Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir unrest: Try not to use pellet guns, Mehbooba tells security forces

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2016, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 4:53 pm IST
The chief minister was speaking at the passing-out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Commando Training Centre in Lethpora.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)

Lethpora: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked security forces to restrain themselves from using pellet guns and differentiate between stone-pelters/militants and their families, while noting that force was used to deal with law and order in the Valley during the recent unrest.

"When we have to deal with such situation, we have to use force sometimes and I have no hesitation in saying this. We should all speak truth. We had to use force because we had to protect the lives and properties of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

The chief minister was speaking at the passing-out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Commando Training Centre in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Mehbooba said if force was not used, losses would have been more.

"If we had not done so, there could have been more killings, more losses. But now, our endeavour should be to see towards those people who were confined to their homes because of the situation, strikes and curfew and what they have gone through in these six months," she said.

The chief minister said now that the situation has improved and the time has come to "change our ways".

"But now I think that when the situation has improved, the time has come to heal the wounds of the people. Now, we have to change our ways. We have to differentiate between the situation as of today and what was four months back. We will have to give special focus to the youth," she said.

She said security forces have to differentiate between offenders like militants and stone-pelters and their families.

"We cannot weigh every youth by the same scale, we cannot see every youth with suspicious eyes, then the situation will not improve. We have to differentiate between militants and their families. We have to differentiate militants from their parents, siblings and children and we cannot weigh them by the same scale.

"If any youth is a habitual stone-pelter, we will have to differentiate between him and his family. You have to differentiate between an elder person involved in such activities and a student and see how to tackle them," she said.

Mehbooba asked the security forces to exercise restrain while dealing with law and order situations.

"I hope that you will not deject me because I want J-K to prosper again, where guns or pellet guns are not used. I hope that police and security forces try to not use pellet guns. If there is an attack on your camp or police station, then I understand, but if someone throws stones at you, you should try to restrain yourselves till we find an alternative to pellet guns and ban them completely," she said.

As many as 86 people, including two policemen, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the ongoing unrest in the Valley that began on July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces.

Around 5000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, kashmir unrest, pellet guns
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
 

Check out Rana Dagubatti’s first look as Bhallala Deva from Baahubali 2

Rana Dagubatti
 

Cyclone Vardah forces Kohli and Co. to play FIFA

Indian cricketers spent their time playing a game of FIFA. (Photo: BCCI)
 

British surgeon wears Snapchat’s Spectacles to record surgeries

Snapchat's Spectacles.
 

Watch: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in Haseeno Ka Deewana from Hrithik's Kaabil

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha clears Disabilities Bill, discrimination may earn 2-year jail

Representational image (Photo: AP)

Rajasthan: 2 youths held for duping Flipkart of Rs 1 crore, 152 phones

The zonal manager of Flipkart, Manoj Chudhary had on September 24 complained that some persons had duped the company of Rs 50 and 55 lakhs, said the police. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Indian missions have filed 182 mercy pleas in 12 countries: VK Singh

Union Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Over Rs 70 cr cash, 170 kg gold seized at airports post demonetisation

The seizures were made by various agencies after the CISF provided them tip-offs about the passengers carrying cash and gold. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

No proposal to reduce Indian mission strength in Islamabad: Govt

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham