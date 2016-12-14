Slow net? Blame it on cyclone Vardah for now

B.Venkat Rao, a techie from Madhapur said that he was using internet with a speed of 50 mbps. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The impact of cyclone Vardha, that hit Chennai on Monday, was visible in Hyderabad as well. Most of the servers of Internet Service Providers are located in Chennai.

Therefore, majority of ISPs in Hyderabad are facing bandwidth problem since Monday night and a few are temporarily adopting servers from Mumbai to overcome speed and connectivity issues. B.Venkat Rao, a techie from Madhapur said that he was using internet with a speed of 50 mbps.

“Since Monday night at around 10pm, the download speed came down to 2 mbps and upload speed fell to 0.2 mbps. When I enquired with the customer service center, they said that the problem will be rectified in two hours. But, in the morning, I got an SMS from my service provider stating that due to the cyclone in Chennai, servers are affected,” he said.

S.V.Krishna, another techie from Kondapur said that most of the IT companies assigned work-pool system to professionals in Hyderabad as companies at Chennai are not working. “But, the the bandwidth is an impediment in completing the projects. We need more speed to complete our tasks,” he said.

D.Sridhar Babu, an executive from ‘Apollo Online’ from Santosh Nagar said that under water and under ground cable system at and near Chennai and in the sea was disturbed due to the cyclone. “We are expecting the restoration of bandwidth by Wednesday morning. Due to the disturbance in cable lines in Chennai, the speed has badly been fallen down,” he said.

Besides this, Google server at Chennai is facing interruptions in connectivity of Gmail, search engine, YouTube, Google drive and other services for desktop users and Google play services for android users.