Demonetisation: Telangana CM talks cashless, govt officials seek cash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Dec 14, 2016, 2:11 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 3:31 am IST
Telangana minister had asked officials to adopt cashless payments as soon as possible at both RTA and RTC.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s  push for cashless payments, a majority of government organisations are insisting on making payments in cash as they don’t have required infrastructure to accept card payments.

Passengers, who use RTC’s monthly bus passes, could renew their  passes as RTC counter and MeeSeva centres do not have Point of Sale machines to accept card payments.

Recently, transport minister P. Mahender Reddy had asked officials to adopt cashless payments as soon as possible at both RTA and RTC.

Similarly, most Mee-Seva centres do not have PoS machines. As a result, people are facing inconvenience for paying fee for services.

MeeSeva deputy director P. Srinivas said: “All MeeSeva centres will have PoS machine soon.”

Government hospitals also don’t have cashless system. Prominent hospitals like Nature Cure have put up banners stating that it will accept only cash payment.

The situation is no different at the Central government organisations. The postal department, which offers basic banking services in remote places, don’t have PoS machines. People are required to pay in cash for purchasing postal stamps, etc. Still some BSNL customer service centres are insisting on cash to pay bills.

