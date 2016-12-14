Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn asks Centre to announce aid for TN today; DMK demands Rs 10,000 cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 11:53 am IST
DMK said that Tamil Nadu had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore due to cyclone Vardah.
At least 24 people lost theirs lives due to cyclone Vardah. (Photo: PTI)
 At least 24 people lost theirs lives due to cyclone Vardah. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday discussed the impact of cyclone Vardah on Tamil Nadu and the Opposition demanded that the Centre announce a financial aid package for the state immediately.

“I compliment the government for positioning the NDRF in advance, I also compliment the government for making available Army columns for rescue, what they have done is good, but more needs to be done,” said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

“The first thing they should do is respond to the government of Tamil Nadu’s request for financial aid. I know governments ask for more, Central government usually gives less, but immediately, the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister must consult each other and today they must announce a package, a financial aid,” he added as other members of the House agreed with him by thumping their desks.

DMK leader Trichy Siva had spoken before Chidambaram and had demanded that the government release Rs 10,000 crore as aid for the cyclone-hit state.

"The commercial loss is estimated to about Rs 8000 crore and no shops are open and people cannot resume normalcy. So the central government has to send an expert team to assess the losses due to the cyclone, and immediately release Rs 10000 crore for the losses," Siva said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley responded to the concerns raised by various members on the matter and assured the House that the Government would take necessary steps to ease Tamil Nadu's woes.

“I have heard the members, the government shares concern, it’s a serious crisis moment, and has been pointed out some anticipated action was taken in advance, the NDRF teams were there, Army columns were there. Whatever needs to be done will be done, I will certainly have a discussion with the concerned people in the government and appropriate steps will be taken,” Jaitley said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate relief of `1,000 crore for carrying out “immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction” in areas affected by Cyclone Vardah.

Panneerselvam also asked Modi to depute a team from the Government of India to study the extensive damages caused by the cyclonic storm.

Tags: cyclone vardah, rajya sabha, dmk

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam

Release Rs 1,000 core as immediate relief: O Panneerselvam to PM

Mr Panneerselvam also asked Mr Modi to depute a team from the Government of India to study the extensive damages caused by the cyclonic storm.
14 Dec 2016 5:58 AM
Fishermen attempt to retrieve their boats, which had overturned due to the impact of cyclone Vardah, to safer grounds on Tuesday (Photo: N. Sampath)

Post Vardah: Livelihood of 25,000 fishermen families hit

Raja of Kasimedu Kuppam said “the cyclone reminded us of 2004 tsunami. After the disastrous tsunami the fishermen were worst affected by the cyclone.
14 Dec 2016 6:19 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter's wedding

Ajay Munot. (Photo: )
 

Twinkle Khanna to conceptualise, turn producer with Akshay-Balki film?

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was shared on Twitter.
 

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

Tired of abductions, Mexican townsfolk kidnap drug boss' mom

People paint outlines of bodies as part of a memorial for those killed, on the 10th anniversary of the drug war’s start, at the Monument for the the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Improve quality of govt schools, says Mohandas Pai

Pai expressed the opinion that the new education policy must focus on broader perspectives (Representational image)

Karnataka HC upholds Akrama-Sakrama scheme

Karnataka High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Suspended KAS officer Naik sings like a canary

Suspended KAS officer Naik

Woman in Meti CD: I was forced to make false charge

Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Karnataka: Prasad to unveil plans in January

Former Union minister V. Srinivasprasad addresses Swabhimani Samavesha in T. Narsipur on Tuesday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham