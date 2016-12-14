Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi to attend Parliament for next 3 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Dec 14, 2016, 2:12 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 2:18 am IST
The BJP has also issued a three-line whip asking all its MPs to be present on the last three days of the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Daggers are drawn as Parliament resumes after a four-day break with the government having decided to go for the jugular, promising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in both the Houses for the next three days and treasury benches will lead the demonetisation debate. The BJP has also issued a three-line whip asking all its MPs to be present on the last three days of the Parliament.

The government, which has engaged in furious back-channel negotiations with the Opposition but has failed to break the dead-lock has accused the Congress, Left and Trinamul Congress of shifting goalposts and wanting only their own leaders (read Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi) to be heard.

Tags: pm modi, demonetisation debate, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

