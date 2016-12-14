Nation, Current Affairs

PM is personally terrified with the information I have against him: Rahul

Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:46 pm IST
The Congress Vice President claimed that the government was not letting him speak in the Parliament.
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being allowed to speak in the Parliament as he had "personal information" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister is personally terrified with the information that I have. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that we have detailed information on, but  I am not being allowed to speak in the Parliament” Rahul said.

When questioned about the details of the information, Rahul refused to reveal details and said he would only speak on the matter in the Parliament. "I have been elected by the people of India, by the people of Amethi, and the right place for me to speak on such issues in in the House," he argued.

Gandhi had on Friday last said his party wants debate on demonetisation so that the truth can come to the fore, but the government is running away from it.

The Congress leader had said that when he gets a chance to speak about demonetisation in the House, "the Prime Minister will not be able to even sit there... Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India... I want to speak in Lok Sabha. I will tell everything there."

The Winter Session of Parliament resumed today after a four-day hiatus. It has seen little transaction of any substantial business due to ruckus over demonetisation and other issues.

