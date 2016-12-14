Modi likely to speak in Parliament today; Rijiju, note ban issue rocks LS

Kiren Rijiju has been accused of being involved in a multi-crore scam.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday continued to see ruckus with the Opposition training their guns on the government over the controversy involving Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the demonetisation issue, forcing adjournment of the proceedings till noon.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including those from Congress, TMC and Left parties, were on their feet raising demands about certain issues, including the controversy involving Rijiju and demonetisation.

Some members from the Treasury benches were also on their feet waving papers but both sides were not audible amid the din.

Among other issues, Opposition members were seen to be raising concerns about alleged misuse of office by Rijiju, who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, with regard to a power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

With the ruckus continuing, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, among others, were present in the House.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing a virtual washout since the Winter Session started on November 16 with the Opposition and the government locking horns over the demonetisation issue.

The Winter Session, which began on November 16, is scheduled to conclude on Friday, with indications that it could be a virtual washout.

Parliament has seen little transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation and some other issues.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha continued to be deadlocked over the way a debate should take place on demonetisation announced by the Prime Minister on November 8.

Ever since the session began, the Lok Sabha has managed to conduct only two legislative actions -- passage of Income Tax amendment bill and approval of Supplementary Demand for Grants -- that too amid din and without much debate.

The Rajya Sabha has functioned normally only on the first day of the session when the debate on demonetisation was initiated and held for about 5 hours.