Nation, Current Affairs

Modi likely to speak in Parliament today; Rijiju, note ban issue rocks LS

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 12:08 pm IST
Opposition members were seen to be raising concerns about alleged misuse of office by Rijiju.
Kiren Rijiju has been accused of being involved in a multi-crore scam.
 Kiren Rijiju has been accused of being involved in a multi-crore scam.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday continued to see ruckus with the Opposition training their guns on the government over the controversy involving Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the demonetisation issue, forcing adjournment of the proceedings till noon.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including those from Congress, TMC and Left parties, were on their feet raising demands about certain issues, including the controversy involving Rijiju and demonetisation.

Some members from the Treasury benches were also on their feet waving papers but both sides were not audible amid the din.

Among other issues, Opposition members were seen to be raising concerns about alleged misuse of office by Rijiju, who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, with regard to a power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

With the ruckus continuing, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party's Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, among others, were present in the House.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing a virtual washout since the Winter Session started on November 16 with the Opposition and the government locking horns over the demonetisation issue.

The Winter Session, which began on November 16, is scheduled to conclude on Friday, with indications that it could be a virtual washout.

Parliament has seen little transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation and some other issues.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha continued to be deadlocked over the way a debate should take place on demonetisation announced by the Prime Minister on November 8.

Ever since the session began, the Lok Sabha has managed to conduct only two legislative actions -- passage of Income Tax amendment bill and approval of Supplementary Demand for Grants -- that too amid din and without much debate.

The Rajya Sabha has functioned normally only on the first day of the session when the debate on demonetisation was initiated and held for about 5 hours.

Tags: demonetisation, modi, rijiju

Related Stories

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

Political fight erupts after Congress alleges Rijiju role in Rs 450 crore scam

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju has rejected the allegations, saying those who make false claims would be 'beaten up with shoes'.
13 Dec 2016 5:51 PM
Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Power projects scam fake, accusers will be beaten up with shoes: Rijiju

The ones planting such news would be beaten up with shoes if they come to Arunachal, the BJP minister said.
13 Dec 2016 1:39 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter's wedding

Ajay Munot. (Photo: )
 

Twinkle Khanna to conceptualise, turn producer with Akshay-Balki film?

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was shared on Twitter.
 

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

Tired of abductions, Mexican townsfolk kidnap drug boss' mom

People paint outlines of bodies as part of a memorial for those killed, on the 10th anniversary of the drug war’s start, at the Monument for the the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Improve quality of govt schools, says Mohandas Pai

Pai expressed the opinion that the new education policy must focus on broader perspectives (Representational image)

Karnataka HC upholds Akrama-Sakrama scheme

Karnataka High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Suspended KAS officer Naik sings like a canary

Suspended KAS officer Naik

Woman in Meti CD: I was forced to make false charge

Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Karnataka: Prasad to unveil plans in January

Former Union minister V. Srinivasprasad addresses Swabhimani Samavesha in T. Narsipur on Tuesday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham