J&K: Terrorist killed in Anantnag; Army launches search ops in Sopore

Jammu: A terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehara, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

While in a separate incident, the Army launched a search operation to smoke out hidden terrorists in Sopore in Baramulla district.

The Army and the Police have cordoned off the area and launched search operations in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla, where terrorists are believed to be hiding.

More details awaited.