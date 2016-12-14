Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC to Telangana govt: Why not place graft reports in House?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2016, 1:52 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 2:36 am IST
The government had not placed the reports before the legislature for 18 years.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain its stand on placing Vigilance Commission reports before the State Assembly.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing a petition by Forum for Good Governance that stated that the state government was neither vetting the recommendations nor placing them before the Assembly.

Ms B. Rachana, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that GO Ms No. 421 mandated the state government to place the VC reports before the legislature along with a memorandum. The government had not placed the reports before the legislature for 18 years.

Pointing out that prima facie the state executive had to place the reports before the legislature, the bench sought the government’s response.

Mr Mahender Reddy, special counsel for the government, said the Telangana state government had come into existence in 2014; it was the responsibility of the erstwhile AP government to respond to the reports of VC prior to 2014.

While suggesting that the petitioner make the AP government a party to the petition, the bench asked Telangana state government counsel to file an affidavit explaining the government’s stand within two weeks.

HC quizzes TS on HSRP

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana state and AP governments to file affidavits explaining their stand on implementing the High Security Registration Plates scheme for motor vehicles.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranga-nathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing two PILs filed by one Swatantra Rai from Uttar Pradesh, seeking a direction to both governments to implement the HSRP norms as laid down in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Rules, 1989 and directions of the Supreme Court. These mandated the governments to convert fit HSRPs on vehicles that were registered before December 2, 2013. He asked Link Autotech Pvt. Ltd, appointed by both states, to implement the scheme.

Tags: hyderabad high court, central vigilance commission, hsrp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

GHMC Logo

GHMC gets notice from Hyderabad High Court on business in residences

Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing the PIL by Mr P. Santosh Kumar, a resident of Shantinagar.
14 Dec 2016 1:55 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Eflu professor wins defamation case

The defamation case was filed in 2013 at the Osmania University police station. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad-based banker paid Rs 3.5 crore to slain gangster Nayeem

Gangster Nayeemuddin

Demonetisation: Chidambaram says seizure of notes is ‘biggest scam’

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Narendra Modi to attend Parliament for next 3 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

10 bank officers under Income Tax and ED lens

Following the board member J. Sekhar Reddy’s case, officials found that the new currency was diverted at the transportation stage itself.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham