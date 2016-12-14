Hyderabad HC to Telangana govt: Why not place graft reports in House?

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain its stand on placing Vigilance Commission reports before the State Assembly.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing a petition by Forum for Good Governance that stated that the state government was neither vetting the recommendations nor placing them before the Assembly.

Ms B. Rachana, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that GO Ms No. 421 mandated the state government to place the VC reports before the legislature along with a memorandum. The government had not placed the reports before the legislature for 18 years.

Pointing out that prima facie the state executive had to place the reports before the legislature, the bench sought the government’s response.

Mr Mahender Reddy, special counsel for the government, said the Telangana state government had come into existence in 2014; it was the responsibility of the erstwhile AP government to respond to the reports of VC prior to 2014.

While suggesting that the petitioner make the AP government a party to the petition, the bench asked Telangana state government counsel to file an affidavit explaining the government’s stand within two weeks.

HC quizzes TS on HSRP

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana state and AP governments to file affidavits explaining their stand on implementing the High Security Registration Plates scheme for motor vehicles.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranga-nathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing two PILs filed by one Swatantra Rai from Uttar Pradesh, seeking a direction to both governments to implement the HSRP norms as laid down in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Rules, 1989 and directions of the Supreme Court. These mandated the governments to convert fit HSRPs on vehicles that were registered before December 2, 2013. He asked Link Autotech Pvt. Ltd, appointed by both states, to implement the scheme.