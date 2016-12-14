Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad blast: Hang them all they are threat to humanity, say victims kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2016, 3:09 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 3:34 am IST
If they are kept in prison they will endanger others, said Shamsuddin, whose brother was killed.
Blast scene: The blast scene picture published by Deccan Chronicle on February 22, 2013.
Hyderabad: Relatives of Dilsukhnagar blast victims want nothing less than capital punishment for the culprits. Most of them are relieved to find out that the court has convicted the terrorists and that charges have been proven. For many, it was a three year long wait for justice.

“They should be hanged to death as soon as possible. The trial and probe have already taken years. If they are allowed to live in prison they would again endanger teh lives of innocent people. They are a threat to humanity,” says Mohammed Shamsuddin, whose younger brother Mohammed Rafiuddin, 21, was killed in the bomb blast.

“Hundreds of people are still suffering because of their heinous act. They are still capable of inflicting pain with terrorist acts. So, capital punishment should be the sentence,” Shamsuddin added.  

Mohd. Rafiuddin, was a resident of Hafis Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta and he was returning from Dilsukhnagar after buying something for his business.

Mohammed Azgar Ali, father of another victim 16-year-old Aijaz Ahmed, says that not only the five culprits, but everybody else behind this terror act should be arrested and punished soon.  

“The pain we went through all these years cannot be expressed through words. I had lost my world that day when my son died in the blast. Only when all those people are punished, me and my family would feel relieved,” Asgar Ali says.

He adds that punishment to terrorists won't solve the issue.

“The government should take stern steps to stop terrorist acts across the country. Many families like mine lost their beloved ones in terrorist attacks in the past. Many more might suffer the same fate in the future, before that they should be stopped,” he says.

Aijaz, a first year student of SGM Polytechnic and resident of Premnagar, Amberpet, was returning home from college. He got down from the first bus, and was waiting for the next bus when the blast occurred.

Tags: dilsukhnagar blast, capital punishment, let terrorists
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

