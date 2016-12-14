Nation, Current Affairs

Family of Wani gets ex gratia from J&K govt, triggers political controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 2:19 am IST
This has triggered a new political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir government.
Burhan Muzaffar Wani
 Burhan Muzaffar Wani

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to give ex gratia to the family of Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani for the death of one of his brothers during an Army operation about 20 months ago, has triggered a new political controversy.

Though the decision of clearing of the relief case is subject to filing of objections within a week’s time and no formal orders as such have been issued, the PDP-BJP government has come under attack from its opponents and some right-wing Hindu groups including the Shiv Sena which have threatened  an agitation if the family is given any relief.

Burhan Wani’s elder brother Khalid was killed in encounter: Army
The District Magistrate of southern Pulwama district earlier this week released a list of 106 victims of violence whose cases for relief have been cleared or rejected by the government.

Burhan’s elder brother Khalid Muzaffar Wani figures at No. 9 in the list of civilians and police personnel who were killed or injured or whose properties were damaged in militancy-related incidents over a period of time.

Khalid was killed by the Army in the woods of Tral in Pulwama district on April 14, 2015, and later claimed that he was shot down in an “encounter” while trying to meet his younger brother Burhan. The Army had also said that Khalid had been “operating as an overground worker” for the Hizb.

The family had questioned the Army’s claim and said that 25-year-old Khalid’s corpse bore no bullet but torture marks including his teeth having been broken. Khalid was a PG student of political sciences at the IGNOU and had on the fateful day told his mother that he was along with his friends going out on picnic.

Twenty months later, the state government has circuitously nullified the Army’s claim by clearing the name of Khalid for the ex-gratia of Rs 400,000 or a job to his family. Official sources said that his name for financial support to the family or compassionate employment to one of its members as permissible under relevant law was cleared after a thorough probe into the merit of the case by the police.

Tags: hizb-ul-mujahedeen, burhan muzaffar wani
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Chidambaram says seizure of notes is ‘biggest scam’

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Narendra Modi to attend Parliament for next 3 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

10 bank officers under Income Tax and ED lens

Following the board member J. Sekhar Reddy’s case, officials found that the new currency was diverted at the transportation stage itself.

Demonetisation: RBI governor Urjit Patel to appear before finance panel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: AP)

CBI arrestes RBI official for illegally converting black money

“We arrested Mr Veerendra from Hubballi on December 10 and brought him to Bengaluru the following day,” a CBI official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham