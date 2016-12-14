Nation, Current Affairs

BJP faces scramble for tickets in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2016, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 2:49 am IST
The leaders, 107 to be precise, who have joined the party in recent months, are now claiming tickets for themselves as well as their kin.
BJP national president Amit Shah
Lucknow: The over 100 leaders including former MPs, sitting legislators, former ministers and even retired bureaucrats  who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, are now posing a major problem for the party in ticket distribution.

“A number of these leaders want tickets not only for themselves but also for their sons and daughters. For instance, Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi wants a ticket for herself as well as for her son while Swami Prasad Maurya wants tickets for himself, his daughter and son. Former BSP MP Jugal Kishore wants his wife to be ‘accommodated’ as well”, said a party functionary.

Another former BSP MP Brijesh Pathak has also a list of supporters for whom he wants tickets. State BJP president Keshav Maurya categorically said, “We have not promised tickets to those who have come for other parties.

“They have joined the BJP because they believe in the party ideology and have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Our workers will get preference and tickets will be given on basis of winnability, loyalty and acceptability. The party should not be taken for granted”.

A senior leader, on the other hand, said that leaders who came from other parties were apparently promised tickets. A retired bureaucrat who had joined the BJP, told this correspondent that prior to his joining the party, he had detailed discussions with the concerned leaders and was assured of his ticket.

“I have already been working in my constituency for the past few months and denial of ticket would amount to breach of trust,” he said. It is this situation that forced the BJP to delay announcement of its candidate list.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

