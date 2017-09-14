Nation, Current Affairs

Why Abe being hosted in Gujarat and not Delhi? asks Congress

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Congress hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was "quixotic" that Abe was not being hosted in Delhi.

"We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said.

He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year.

"With an election in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question -- and I hope this is not the case -- that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters.

Tewari said India had a great relationship with Japan and that relationship, its foundations and consolidation had been laid during the UPA regime.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit with a packed agenda that includes the laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Tewari also criticised the government over the handling of the Rohingyas issue and said the criticism India had been subjected to by the United Nations Human Rights Council was "absolutely unprecedented".

"The stand which this government has taken on the Rohingyas is totally contrary to India's traditions where we have welcomed the persecuted from any part of our neighbourhood," he said.

He said India had not faced "this kind of ignominy".

"So, therefore, you can be critical of (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, but I think the time has come for the NDA-BJP Government and the Prime Minister to introspect that mere speeches and road shows with leaders of other countries do not substitute for diplomacy," Tewari said.

On Gandhi's recent remarks in the US about being ready to take over as the party chief, he said the Congress was a democratic party and an organisational election process was on.

"You don't second guess an organisational election process. It will culminate logically in what the aspirations and the desires of the Congress workers are," he said.

Tags: shinzo abe, narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, abe gujarat visit, congress, manish tewari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Cassini readies final plunge into Saturn

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is shown diving through the plume of Saturn's moon Enceladus, in 2015, in this photo illustration (Photo: NASA)
 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus launched: India price, release and more

All new iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EPS threatening MLAs, offering money: TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran

Another train accident: Coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express derails in Delhi

A coach of Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday at the New Delhi Railway station. (Photo: ANI)

With China in mind, Modi, Abe to delve on boosting defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Abe to lay foundation stone for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit. (Photo: PIB)

Amend motor vehicle accident rules, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham