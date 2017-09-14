Ryan murder case: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Pintos

The Pintos had approached Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with murder of a 7-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the Ryan group in Gurgaon. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of three trustees of Ryan International Group but granted them interim protection from arrest till Friday to enable them file appeal.

Justice Ajey Gadkari also directed the applicants - group's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman, and Grace Pinto, the group's managing director, to submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner.

The Pintos had approached the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the Ryan group in Gurgaon on September 8.

They had sought pre-arrest bail till they could move the court concerned in Haryana.

"The applications... stand rejected. The interim relief granted to them earlier shall continue till tomorrow 5 pm," the judge said.

Varun Thakur, the father of the victim boy, had intervened in the matter, opposing the Pintos' bail pleas.