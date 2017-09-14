Nation, Current Affairs

Plea against Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, ministers dismissed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GOKUL VANNAN
Published Sep 14, 2017, 4:51 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 5:01 am IST
The CM was making his submission in his counter to the petition filed by T Analagan.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  Edappadi K Palaniswami

Madurai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted before the Court that the government is being run in accordance with Constitution and not on the advice of V K Sasikala.

The CM was making his submission in his counter to the petition filed by T Analagan, son of former AIADMK MLA late R Thamarai Kani before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC. The petition had sought the CM's disqualification for not raising an objection to his 4 cabinet ministers visiting Sasikala, who was convicted in DA case, in Bengaluru jail. 

Gowri Shankar’s statement is utter falsehood,says CM

Palaniswami admitted that the ministers had met Sasikala in the jail, but denied the allegation levelled by the petitioner that the four ministers - Dindigul Srinivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, R Kamaraj and Sellur K Raju - had made a public statement that they had discussed about the functioning of the state government with Sasikala in jail.

Challenging the petitioner to prove it, Palaniswami, in his submission before the division bench said that Analagan who also belongs to AIADMK, was taking undue advantage of the present situation prevailing in the party.

The four ministers in their counters filed in the court said that they knew Sasikala for the past 25 years, and they went to enquire only about her well being. 

The meeting with her was only for 15 minutes and there was no discussion about the functioning of government, said K.A. Sengottaiyan, in his counter.

On the petitioner's contention that the CM had ratified a similar statement made by the party spokesperson Gowri Shankar on a private television channel, Palaniswami said that it might be his personal opinion, and not the official view of the party.

"If at all any statement had been made by the said Gowri Shankar, those statements are not at all correct and those allegations are denied as an utter falsehood," said the CM.

On petitioner's allegation he and the four ministers breached the oath of secrecy which amounts to disqualification, Palaniswami said, "In view of the exhaustive definition of the word disqualification, both in Representation of People Act as well in X schedule of the Constitution, a Breach of Oath of Secrecy has not been mentioned as one of the disqualifications, and the petitioner has not made a case that a Breach of Oath will amount to disqualification within meaning of article 191 of Constitution of India,". The court disposed the writ petition.

Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, v k sasikala, r thamarai kani
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court raps striking government teachers

Justice N. Kirubakaran directed authorities to file a report on the steps taken to prevent the protest.

Hyderabad: Vaccine campaigns damp squib

This aggressive stance is yielding results with around 150 students of Government Girls High School Falaknuma relenting and taking the vaccination (Representational image)

After the deluge, it’s now raining disease!

Waterlogging at Anugraha Layout in Kodichikkenahalli, Bengaluru. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Private lecturers protest against undue workload

Students are allowed to clear their doubts during study hour (photo: 4vector.com/Representational Image)

Telangana: Electric poles make road expansion project futile

An electric pole prevents smooth flow of traffic on Shaikpet-Narsingi road (photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham