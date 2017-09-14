No sexual assault on 4-year-old; girl cooked up story: Bengaluru police

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl came back from the school and started vomiting. She also showed signs of tiredness following which her mother tried to know from her if anything had happened at the school or anyone had done anything to her. The girl replied to her mother stating, “Watchmen uncle beat her up and pulled her pant in the bathroom.” (Representational image)

Bengaluru: In what could underscore the importance of CCTV cameras, the sexual assault on the four-year-old girl allegedly by the security guard of the school, complaint of which was filed at the Bagalagunte police station on Tuesday, was proved to be false.

After spending hours examining the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the school, the police concluded that no sexual assault took place at the school and cleared the security guards of charges.

Since the complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents, the police detained five security guards from the school for questioning as it was not clear which security guard had committed the act. Meanwhile, DCP (North) Chethan Singh Rathor and other police staff started examining the CCTV footage from the school. “Right from time the girl entered the school to the time she stepped out, we closely monitored her movements. Nowhere anyone is seen contacting her. The girl's statement does not match with the CCTV footage,” Mr Rathor said.

The CCTV footage was also shown to the girl’s parents, who were convinced that no sexual assault had occurred on their child. The police also showed the footage to more than 100 parents of children studying at the school who after the incident had launched a protest against the school management.

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl came back from the school and started vomiting. She also showed signs of tiredness following which her mother tried to know from her if anything had happened at the school or anyone had done anything to her. The girl replied to her mother stating, “Watchmen uncle beat her up and pulled her pant in the bathroom.”

The worried mother took her to a private clinic and narrated the incident to the doctor. The doctor advised her to take her to MS Ramaiah Hospital. The doctors at Ramaiah Hospital conducted a physical check-up of the girl, but could find any signs of sexual assault as claimed by the girl’s parents following which the doctors asked them to approach the police.

“She was playful at the school before she ate her lunch. About 15 minutes later, she is seen resting her head on the table. An hour later, she starts to vomit may be because of food poisoning,” DCP Chethan said.

Why did the girl accuse security guard?

Following the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurugram, the girl’s mother was educating her about good touch and bad touch and had also asked her to resist any man touching her. As the girl was watching the Gurugram incident, her mother had also told her how a security guard had committed the act. The incident was deep rooted in her mind. When on Tuesday her mother saw her vomiting and tired and asked if anyone had done anything to her, the child accused the security guard of pulling her pants as was done in the Gurugram incident.