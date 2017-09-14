Nation, Current Affairs

No floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly till Sept. 20: Madras HC

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
The TTV Dhinakaran faction of the AIADMK had approached the HC seeking a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
TTV Dhinakaran had on Tuesday swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu government out of power. (File photo)
 TTV Dhinakaran had on Tuesday swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu government out of power. (File photo)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday said there should not be a floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly till 20 September.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the TTV Dhinakaran faction of the AIADMK seeking a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The TTV Dhinakaran faction also met the officials from the Election Commission (EC) and requested them to declare the recently-conducted general council meeting of the party null and void.

Vijila Sathyananth, of the Dhinakaran faction, told the media in Chennai that the faction would soon hold a general council meet of the party after the consent of their general secretary – VK Sasikala.

On Wednesday, Dhinakaran said that he would never go with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), amid speculations that his faction would part ways from the merged factions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

"I have told the governor to ask Palanisamy to prove their majority. To protect our party, I will go to any extent," he said, adding that his faction has 21 MLAs on its side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhinakaran invited the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK for a face fresh election, if they believe they have the majority in support.

Dhinakaran even swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu Government out of power.

The AIADMK, in its general council meeting, passed a resolution, according to which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party and the post of the temporary general secretary forfeited.

The resolution further said that the Palanisamy and his deputy, Panneerselvam, shall retrieve the party and its symbol.

Other terms of the resolution state that all announcements by Dhinakaran stand cancelled.

Tamil Nadu's leader of opposition MK Stalin also said that he had moved the Madras High Court because Governor C Vidyasagar Rao did not take due cognisance of his request of conducting a floor test in state assembly.

Stalin said he had asserted earlier that he will approach the court if Rao fails to address his concerns.

The DMK leader demanded an immediate floor test from the Governor.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, elections commission, ec, dhinakaran faction, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

EPS threatening MLAs, offering money: TTV Dhinakaran
TN govt sent police to threaten MLAs, file false cases, alleges Dhinakaran


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's why India captain Virat Kohli rejected multi-crore offer to endorse soft drink

Virat Kohli had earlier this year said that he did not want to endorse brands just for the sake of money.(Photo: AFP)
 

India, Pakistan fans bash Australian journalist on Virat Kohli ‘sweeper’ Twitter post

During Australia’s Test tour of India earlier this year, the 28-year-old was vilified on various occasions, even being termed as the ‘Donald Trump’ of cricket.(Photo: PTI)
 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri makes this big statement on Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina can still make a comeback to the side. (Photo: AP / BCCI)
 

The It phenomenon: Clowns are scary, say children

With creepy clowns like Pennywise becoming the next big thing across silver screens, clowns are being forced to ditch white faces and big red smiles (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Death toll in UP boat capsize rises to 22; CM Adityanath orders probe

Rescuers search in the Yamuna River as villagers gather after a country boat, seen in foreground, capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

No building for 3 yrs, schools in MP's Chatarpur conduct classes on road

The Bagrajan School, one of those four schools, even conducts classes on the road, the locals informed. (Photo: ANI)

Bullet train symbol of India-Japan brotherhood: Rail minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the bullet train project would boost the economies all along its route. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Daily revision of fuel prices irks motorists, lorry owners

Similarly, diesel price on Wednesday was Rs 61 and this was around Rs 56 in July (Representational Image)

Discharge students admitted in Puducherry colleges bypassing centac: MCI

Medical Council of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham