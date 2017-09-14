Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao wants Bhadradri temple to be the best, allots 30 acres

A new airport soon between Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that the state government will develop the famous Bhadradri temple on 30 acres.

He said the government will allot the vacant land to the north and south of the temple for development projects.

Mr Rao stated that the government was committed to making Bhadradri temple one of the outstanding pilgrimage centres in the country.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the development work at the Bhadrachalam temple with ministers and officials at Pragathi Bhavan.

The CM studied the temple renovation designs made by architect Anand Sai as per the suggestion of seer Chinna Jeeyar.

He asked officials to build a kalyana mandapam, shopping complex, amenities for pilgrims etc. on the land to be allotted to the temple.

“Lord Rama is worshipped in the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Bhadradri temple holds a special significance among all the Rama temples. For this reason, pilgrims in large numbers from neighbouring AP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra visit Bhadrachalam every year. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during Sri Rama Navami every year. There is an urgent need to provide better facilities to pilgrims for smooth darshan,” Mr Rao said.

He added that the government had taken steps to improve connectivity to Bhadrachalam from all parts of the country.

The CM has decided to hold a meeting with priests of September 15 at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss their long pending demands. 

Priests have been demanding payment of salaries through treasury department on par with government staff.

