Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court rejects Leo Meridian directors’ quash petition

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 2:15 am IST
IOB complained to the CBI that the company mortgaged the lands that had already been sold to individuals after being developed as plots.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: In a setback to the promoters of the city based Leo Meridian Infrastructure Projects and Hotels Ltd, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the criminal cases registered against them by the CBI’s Bank Securities and Frauds cell, Bengaluru.

The CBI had on February 16, 2017, issued a FIR against the firm and its promoters G.S. Chakravarthi Raju, Gokaraju Swarna Kumari, T.V. Narasimham, Rama Chandra Raju Dendukuri and Rangaraju Kalidindi, based on a complaint lodged by the Indian Overseas Bank.

According to the complaint, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of Mysore and Allahabad Bank formed a consortium led by Bank of Baroda and sanctioned loan to Leo Projects for its housing and resorts project at Shameerpet in the city. 

Later, the company defaulted on the repayment of the loan amount of Rs 432.22 crore.

IOB complained to the CBI that the company mortgaged the lands that had already been sold to individuals after being developed as plots. The lead banker also lodged complaint against the company on February 19, 2017. 

Aggrieved by the registration of the FIR, the promoters moved the quash petitions contending that the loan was availed by the company and they, being the promoters/ directors were not liable to face criminal charges since the principle of vicarious liability has no room in criminal law.

Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy, while dismissing the petitions, observed that the petitioners allegedly committed a serious economic offence amounting to crores by submitting false statements and led the consortium to believe that they had complied with all the requirements, only to siphon off the entire amount without constructing the hotel.

Poll notification set aside
Making it clear that the State Cooperative Election Authority mentioned in the Cooperative Societies Act alone has the power to conduct elections to the Karimnagar Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd., the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday set aside a notification issued by the district collector to conduct the polls on Thursday.

Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao was allowing a petition by C. Janardhan and others, questioning the notification issued by the collector on July 30.

The petitioners informed the court that after the amendment to the Cooperative Societies Act by the newly-formed Telangana state, a state cooperative election authority has been constituted and it alone shall conduct elections to various cooperative bodies in the state. 

They submitted that instead of the authority, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies issued a circular permitting the district collector to conduct the polls.

They brought to the notice of the court that a division bench of the court had set aside the circular issued by the Registrar. 

While taking into consideration the amendment to the Cooperative Societies Act and judgement of the division bench, the HC set aside the notification.

HC notices on Academy assets
The Hyderabad High Court has sought to know the stand of the Centre and the governments of AP and TS on a PIL seeking bifurcation of employees and funds of the Telugu Academy between the Telugu states.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi was dealing with a petition by one Mahankali Venkata Subba Rao of Guntur district, seeking to declare as illegal the failure of the governments to bifurcate the employees and funds of the Telugu Academy.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the Telugu Academy was listed in the 10th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which made it mandatory to bifurcate its assets within two years from the appointed day.  

Tags: hyderabad high court, leo meridian infrastructure projects and hotels ltd
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN govt sent police to threaten MLAs, file false cases, alleges Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran has the support of 21 MLAs. (Photo: PTI)

Will never go with DMK, they are our political enemy, says Dhinakaran

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhinakaran invited the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK for a face fresh election, if they believe they have the majority in support. (Photo: File)

Telugu to be made compulsory for classes I to XII in Telangana

Photo: For those opting for Urdu, it should be offered as an optional subject, according to the release. (Representational Image)

No 'preferential treatment' to Sasikala in jail, says Karnataka government

The AIADMK's General Council in Chennai had on Tuesday annulled appointment of Sasikala as party's interim general secretary. (Photo: File)

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis corruption case

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham