Nation, Current Affairs

Diplomacy, not ransom freed Father Tom Uzhannalil: VK Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 6:08 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 6:08 am IST
Mr Singh also justified denial of permission for Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran's China trip citing protocol issues.
Fr Tom Uzhunnalil meets Pope Francis at Vatican on Wednesday. (BY ARRANGEMENT)
 Fr Tom Uzhunnalil meets Pope Francis at Vatican on Wednesday. (BY ARRANGEMENT)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister of state for external affairs V.K. Singh credited ‘quiet’ diplomatic efforts of India for the release of Father Tom Uzhannalil. He added that no ransom was paid. Mr Singh told reporters that “the MEA works quietly without making noise and gets things done. We adopt diplomatic methods. When direct methods do not work, we may go for indirect ones.”

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that Fr Tom spoke to her from Vatican and profusely thanked the Government of India, especially the Prime Minister for efforts to rescue him. He also thanked the governments and people who helped in rescuing him. The Salesian priest has also conveyed his thanks to the people of India for their concern and prayers for his release. When asked if any ransom was paid for the release, Gen. V.K. Singh said 'no'. 

Mr Singh also justified denial of permission for Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran's China trip citing protocol issues. Those who were supposed to be met by the minister were of lower ranks and it was a matter of the nation's status also, he said.

"The usual practice is to give clearance for foreign trips of official delegations only after getting the views of the Indian missions of the foreign countries to be visited. In this case also the same procedures were only followed and the clearance was not given as the Indian mission reported protocol issues due to the status of the people the minister was supposed to meet. The matter even involved the nation's status," Mr Singh said.

Tags: v.k. singh, sushma swaraj, father tom uzhannalil
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court raps striking government teachers

Justice N. Kirubakaran directed authorities to file a report on the steps taken to prevent the protest.

Plea against Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, ministers dismissed

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Hyderabad: Vaccine campaigns damp squib

This aggressive stance is yielding results with around 150 students of Government Girls High School Falaknuma relenting and taking the vaccination (Representational image)

After the deluge, it’s now raining disease!

Waterlogging at Anugraha Layout in Kodichikkenahalli, Bengaluru. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Private lecturers protest against undue workload

Students are allowed to clear their doubts during study hour (photo: 4vector.com/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham