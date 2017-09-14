Nation, Current Affairs

Chakma and Hajong refugees to get Indian citizenship

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Mr Rijiju said a middle ground was being worked out.
New Delhi: The Centre, on Wednesday decided to grant citizenship to all Chakma and Hajong refugees, who largely live in the Northeast. However, it has assured that it will make sure that the rights of indigenous people living in the region would not be affected in any way. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday and was also attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju and other senior home ministry officials. Following the meeting. Mr Rijiju said a middle ground was being worked out. “While we have to honour the SC’s order for Chakmas and Hanjong refugees who are settled in Arunachal Pradesh since 1964, we will ensure that scheduled tribe status and other rights of indigenous people living in the area are not diluted,” he said.

