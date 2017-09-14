Nation, Current Affairs

Centre has not filed any affidavit in SC regarding Rohingyas: Kiren Rijiju

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said MHA has not filed any affidavit in SC. It is in process of being finalised.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre has not filed any affidavit in the Supreme Court in regard to the Rohingyas matter. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre has not filed any affidavit in the Supreme Court in regard to the Rohingyas matter. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Centre has not filed any affidavit in the Supreme Court in regard to the Rohingyas matter.

"We have not filed any affidavit yet on Rohingyas," Rijiju told the media.

Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, Ashok Prasad said, "MHA has not filed any affidavit on Rohingyas in Suprme Court. It is in process of being finalised."

Earlier, it was reported that the Centre has filed an affidavit in the apex court, stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

New Delhi had earlier decided to send consignments of humanitarian assistance to Dhaka, in response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh.

This development comes days after Bangladesh briefed India about the problems faced by it due to the influx of refugees from Myanmar following the ethnic violence in the Buddhist-majority nation.

As per reports, on August 9, the government had told the Parliament that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, are presently staying in India.

The UNHCR had said at least 2,70,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from the violence-affected Myanmar's Northern Rakhine state and sought refuge in Bangladesh where the limited shelter capacity is already exhausted.

Earlier, the government had said it cannot allow security situation of the country to suffer for the sake of allowing illegal immigrants on regional and religious considerations.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had said the Centre is fulfilling all its humanitarian obligations but it cannot overlook the manner in which a large number of illegal immigrants have been residing in Indian and posing a challenge to the security of the country.

Tags: rohingyas, centre affidavit, supreme court, kiren rijiju, ministry of home affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rohingyas threat to national security, says Centre; files affidavit in SC

Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp. (Photo: PTI)

No floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly till Sept. 20: Madras HC

TTV Dhinakaran had on Tuesday swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu government out of power. (File photo)

Death toll in UP boat capsize rises to 22; CM Adityanath orders probe

Rescuers search in the Yamuna River as villagers gather after a country boat, seen in foreground, capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

No building for 3 yrs, schools in MP's Chatarpur conduct classes on road

The Bagrajan School, one of those four schools, even conducts classes on the road, the locals informed. (Photo: ANI)

Bullet train symbol of India-Japan brotherhood: Rail minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the bullet train project would boost the economies all along its route. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham